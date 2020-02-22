DATA Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.84 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. DATA has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $91,297.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, UEX and DDEX. Over the last week, DATA has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.28 or 0.02931332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00229279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00143513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Kucoin, Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

