Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $41,125.00 and $17.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datarius Credit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

