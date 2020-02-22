DDKoin (DDK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,876.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.17 or 0.00043112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. DDKoin has a market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $14,876.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02901222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00227745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com.

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.