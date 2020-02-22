DECENT Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Upbit, Bittrex and BCEX. DECENT has a market cap of $1.75 million and $2,990.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008870 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000621 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Upbit, ChaoEX, Bittrex, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

