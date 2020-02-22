DECOIN (DTEP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,031.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $4,031.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000546 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,975,893 coins and its circulating supply is 26,148,641 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

