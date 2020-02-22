DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, RightBTC and CoinExchange. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $1,309.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004693 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000603 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00036948 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

