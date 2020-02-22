DEEX (DEEX) Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, DEEX has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a market capitalization of $864,069.00 and $4,187.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 124.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000429 BTC.

999 (999) traded up 2,567.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

