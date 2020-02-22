Delphy Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Delphy has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $492.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.02920300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00228472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

