Delphy (DPY) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Delphy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. Delphy has a market cap of $1.21 million and $70.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.25 or 0.02911981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00229397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00142383 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

