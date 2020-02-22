Denarius (D) Price Reaches $0.0816 on Top Exchanges

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for about $0.0816 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Denarius has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Denarius has a total market cap of $590,080.00 and $219.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,234,508 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

