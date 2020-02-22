Dent Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, BitForex, Kucoin and Coinrail. Dent has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and approximately $300,754.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,273,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitbns, LATOKEN, CoinBene, Lykke Exchange, FCoin, Radar Relay, Allbit, OKEx, IDEX, Liquid, Fatbtc, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Cobinhood, Kucoin, WazirX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

