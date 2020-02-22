DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,501,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,453 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,403,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,157,000 after buying an additional 850,850 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,197,000 after acquiring an additional 512,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $859,985,000 after acquiring an additional 458,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $13,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,230. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

