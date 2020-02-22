Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Cap of $8.80 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Dero has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00009502 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000242 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,439,531 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

