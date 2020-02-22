Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,332 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Despegar.com worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE DESP opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.47. Despegar.com Corp has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

