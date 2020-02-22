Deutsche Bank Lowers Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Hold

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

Commscope stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,630,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,801. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. Commscope has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. Commscope’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commscope will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Commscope by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,326,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,240,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Commscope by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commscope by 1,388.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,476 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Commscope by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,313,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commscope by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,667,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,589 shares during the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

