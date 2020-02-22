Devery Reaches Market Cap of $162,544.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $162,544.00 and $30.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02901222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00227745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00143043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002811 BTC.

About Devery

Devery launched on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,175 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

