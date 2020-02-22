DeviantCoin Price Hits $0.0045 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One DeviantCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $69,347.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

