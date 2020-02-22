DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0149 on Major Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, DEX has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $592,883.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.85 or 0.02912650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00228900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00142138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002780 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

