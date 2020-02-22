Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Diageo by 44.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Diageo by 169.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 20.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $161.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,957. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.97 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.16 and a 200-day moving average of $164.23.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.63%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

