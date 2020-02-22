Diamond (DMD) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00004540 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. Diamond has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $604.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002246 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,427,683 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

