Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Tops $0.0451 on Exchanges

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00492216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.30 or 0.06629949 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00060391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005106 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

