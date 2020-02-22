Digital Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.68 Million (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for about $51.89 or 0.00535846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $184,197.00 and approximately $6.68 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.02896959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00226680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00142445 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,550 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

