Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $902,833.00 and $10.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00822134 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001875 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

