DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $127,548.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $127,548.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.01079813 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000743 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,575,527 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

