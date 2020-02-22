DigitalNote (XDN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,196.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 62% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $40,196.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00821810 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001848 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

