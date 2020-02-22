Digiwage Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $36,354.00 and $9.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00345411 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016202 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.