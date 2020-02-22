DIMCOIN Price Reaches $0.0002 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One DIMCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Coinbe, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $352,811.00 and $425.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.02892166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00142108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

