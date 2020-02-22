Dimension Chain (EON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.55 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $70.25 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002976 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00035148 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain. The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo.

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

