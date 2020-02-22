Distil (LON:DIS) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.50

Headlines about Distil (LON:DIS) have trended neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LON:DIS traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.95 ($0.01). 2,183,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.80. Distil has a 52-week low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.20 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50.

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

