DMarket (DMT) Market Capitalization Hits $9.96 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, DMarket has traded 39.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $626,297.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.28 or 0.02931332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00229279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00143513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

