DMarket (DMT) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, IDEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. DMarket has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and $417,005.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.62 or 0.02908657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00228656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00143084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

