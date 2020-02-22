Dock Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Dock has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Fatbtc and Gate.io. Dock has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $1.42 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $278.84 or 0.02889483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00227653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00141717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,109,027 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CoinBene, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

