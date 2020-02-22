Dogecoin Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Dogecoin has a market cap of $321.90 million and $160.84 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Coinsquare, Bittrex and Bits Blockchain.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00779923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009814 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006762 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027900 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,433,887,710 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinEx, Indodax, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Bleutrade, Coinbe, Kraken, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Crex24, BtcTrade.im, Bittylicious, Mercatox, Tidex, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Ovis, SouthXchange, Tripe Dice Exchange, Robinhood, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Exrates, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Upbit, QBTC, Gate.io, Poloniex, Fatbtc, cfinex, Tux Exchange, Bit-Z, YoBit, OpenLedger DEX, C-Patex, ZB.COM, Graviex, C-CEX, Instant Bitex, FreiExchange, Bits Blockchain, BTC Trade UA, BCEX, Cryptomate, Coinsquare, BiteBTC, Novaexchange, Bitbns, Koineks and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

