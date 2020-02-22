Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $89.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

