Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $23,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Shares of D opened at $89.38 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 86.56%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

