Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $58.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.01%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.