Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) vs. Grindrod Shipping (NYSE:GRIN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorian LPG and Grindrod Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $158.03 million 4.15 -$50.95 million N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping $319.02 million 0.29 N/A N/A N/A

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Dorian LPG.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dorian LPG and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 1 3 0 2.75 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dorian LPG currently has a consensus target price of $16.77, suggesting a potential upside of 37.77%. Grindrod Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 135.71%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 24.37% 8.03% 4.62% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Grindrod Shipping on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

