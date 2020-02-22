DraftCoin Market Capitalization Tops $43,045.00 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $43,045.00 and $115.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

