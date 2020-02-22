Dragon Option Price Down 11.5% This Week (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, ABCC, BigONE and Hoo. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $9,653.00 and approximately $1,914.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dragon Option has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.02900079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00142712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,127,630 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, ABCC, BigONE and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

