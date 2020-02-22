Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

DBX stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

