Dusk Network Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $9.17 million and $810,142.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,639,038 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

