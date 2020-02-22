Dynamic Price Hits $0.0478 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Dynamic has a market cap of $711,780.00 and approximately $1,116.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,893,439 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

