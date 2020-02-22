e-Gulden (EFL) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $39.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.74 or 0.00779307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006579 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000281 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,939,646 coins and its circulating supply is 17,117,255 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.