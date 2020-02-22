Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $33.24 Million Stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of II-VI worth $33,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in II-VI by 43.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at $864,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter valued at $834,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in II-VI by 23.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 670,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

