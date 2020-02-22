Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Uniqure worth $32,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Uniqure by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Uniqure by 1,990.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Uniqure by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uniqure by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58.

In related news, insider Robert Gut sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $413,888.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $583,609.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,716.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,842,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

