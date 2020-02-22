Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 2.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Eaton worth $24,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 35,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $104.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $74.29 and a 12 month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

