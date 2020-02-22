Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.93. 2,465,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.