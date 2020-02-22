eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 69.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. eBoost has a market capitalization of $60,053.00 and $29.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 80% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00785463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006874 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

