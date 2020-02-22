Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 18.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $3,882,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,862,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.77.

NYSE:ECL opened at $207.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.94 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.