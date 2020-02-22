Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 29.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.50. 1,053,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.43. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.94 and a twelve month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.77.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

